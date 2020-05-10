Rashami Desai shares goofy PICTURES with her mom and family; Says 'Every day is Mother's Day'

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant and Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai shared some fun-loving pictures with her mother Rasila Desai and her family on the special occasion of Mother's Day. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant and Naagin 4 actress shared some fun-loving pictures with her mother Rasila Desai and her family on the special occasion of Mother's Day. However, the actress believes that there's no one day to celebrate what our mommy's do for us, as 'Every day is Mother's Day.'

Take a look at Rashami's post here:

Credits :Instagram

