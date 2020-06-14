  1. Home
Rashami Desai shares a heartwarming OLD photo with 'dear friend' Sushant Singh Rajput as she mourns his demise

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Rashami Desai took to her social media handle to mourn the loss of her 'good friend' Sushant and shared some heartfelt pictures with him.
37214 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 06:07 pm
Rashami Desai shares a heartwarming OLD photo with 'dear friend' Sushant Singh Rajput as she mourns his demiseRashami Desai shares a heartwarming OLD photo with 'dear friend' Sushant Singh Rajput as she mourns his demise
Sushant Singh Rajput, still recognized as many by Manav from Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta is no more. Yes, in a shocking piece of news, he has taken to his heavenly abode and bid the world goodbye. As per media reports and police statements, the young actor committed suicide. The actor's body was found at his residence in Mumbai (Bandra) and was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment. However, the reports also state that the late actor has left no suicide note behind. The investigations by the police are on, and further details are awaited. 

The Chhichhore actor's demise has come as a shocker for everyone. Not only his fans and colleagues, but the entire country is mourning his death. Within a career span of 12 years, Sushant gave some incredible performances and carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. Ever since the saddening news of Sushant's demise came in, social media is flooded with messages mourning the loss of a young and talented soul. From his fans to his friends from the industry, everyone is utterly disheartened and shocked to know that Sushant is no more between us. 

Rashami Desai, who shared a close and warm bond with Sushant, also took to her social media handle to express her pain and shock over the young actor's shocking demise. The actress who was touted to be a close friend of Sushant shared some heartwarming pictures with him and penned an emotional note in his remembrance. In the picture, Sushant can be seen pecking a sweet kiss on Rashami's cheeks, and the actress called his death a 'personal loss.' Expressing her pain, she wrote, 'Sush! Not fair. Sucha talented, hardworking, brilliant person and a dear friend. it’s a personal loss.' 

Take a look at Rashami's heartwarming note for late Sushant Singh Rajput: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sush!! Not fair.. Sucha talented, hardworking, brilliant person and a dear friend.. it’s a personal loss #RipSushant

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

Credits :Instagram

