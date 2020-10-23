  1. Home
Rashami Desai shares how to be 'fearless' as she channels her inner Maratha & dons a nauvari saree; See PHOTOS

After Ankita Lokhande, her BFF Rashami Desai dresses up as a Maharashtrian bride in her latest photoshoot and fans have gone 'crazy.' Take a look.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: October 23, 2020 11:15 am
Rashami Desai dresses up as a Maharashtrain bride in latest photosRashami Desai shares how to be 'fearless' as she channels her inner Maratha & dons a nauvari saree; See PHOTOS
Rashami Desai is taking the internet by a storm, and we're not just saying. During this festive season of Navratri, the actress is on a spree to make fans jaws drop with her traditional looks. Be it the Bong look or her UP wali ladki avatar, Rashami is amping up her fashion game on social media, leaving everyone in awe. 

Today morning, the beautiful actress yet again proved that she's high on festive fever, as she donned the Maratha avatar this time. Yes, Rashami has turned into a Marathi Mulgi as she dressed up in a pretty nauvari saree, looking breathtakingly gorgeous as ever. Rashami donned a traditional Marathi green and maroon nauvari saree. To add a touch to the bridal avatar, she had henna (mehndi) on her hands and legs, which look splendid. 

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai looks ravishing in red as she celebrates the festival of Durga Pujo with fervour; See Photos

She did not overdo with the accessories, as she wore a pair of statement earrings, a nose ring, bangles, and three light-small necklaces. With hair tied in a neat bun, Rashami also put a gajra, enhancing her hairstyle. Giving it a full Maharashtrian flavour, Rashami did not miss out on the kamarband, and half-moon shaped bindi. 

With these ethereal pictures, Rashami shared a thought-provoking caption, as she revealed how to be 'fearless' like a Maratha. She wrote, 'If you wanna become fearless choose self-respect first. Never do it or receive it.' Within moments, Rashami's pictures caught everyone's attention, and fans went bonkers over her 'desi girl' look. 

Take a look at Rashami's post here:

Rashami's friend from Bigg Boss 13, Dalljiet Kaur, was also awestruck by her look. Interestingly, Rashami's best friend Anikta Lokhande had also shared pictures in her Marathi mulgi avatar a few days ago, from her latest photoshoot. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai looks ethereal in orange Rajasthani bridal attire; Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls her 'Dulhaniya'

Credits :Rashami Desai's Instagram

