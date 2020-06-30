Rashami Desai shares an inspiring thought of the day; Says 'Care more for people who think about you'

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai took to her social media handle to share a thought-provoking message with her fans as she asked them to be more caring towards people who love them. Here's how the Bigg Boss 13 finalist's fans reacted.

is one of the most adored actresses in the Telly world, and there's no doubt about this fact. She has a special connection with her fans and loves to interact with her followers quite often. Though she was already a known-face, her popularity rose to greater heights after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. People loved to see Rashami's real and raw side on 's show and showered her for coming out 'stronger' despite all the difficulties she had to face.

The diva keeps dropping surprises for her fans on social media, every now and then. And yesterday, was yet another day for Rashami's fans to get excited. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress took to her social media handle to share a thought-provoking video message with her fans. Yes, she shared an inspiring 'thought of the day' with everyone, which earned her many applauds from them. In the video message, Rashami is heard saying. 'If someone cares for you, you should have more care towards that person. Because, the world is changing, and during such times, it's very rare to see someone actually caring and thinking about you.'

The beautiful actress urged her fans to be more caring towards people who love them, as it is a rare quality found in today's competitive world. She also revealed that she has learned this 'special life lesson' with much love. As soon as Rashami dropped in this beautiful message, her fans went berserker and showered immense love on her. They even started a new trend, 'Sensational Rashami Desai' to show their love for her. Her supporters kept praising her for being a strong woman and said that she has been an inspiration to many.

Take a look at Rashami's message here:

Thought for the day!

By yours truly

.

.

Sensational Rashami Desai pic.twitter.com/1YqYG0b2hi — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) June 29, 2020

Talking about Rashami's look in the video, it seems to be that of her on-screen character Shalakha aka Nayantara from Naagin 4. She is seen decked up in a purple dress with mangalsutra and heavy earrings. The actress began shooting for the finale episodes of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama just a few days ago. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Naagin 4 finale? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×