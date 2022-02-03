Rashami Desai shares irreplaceable memories & thanks Shamita Shetty for ‘being a kind soul’ on her birthday

Shamita Shetty celebrated her birthday on 2nd February. The actress was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She met Rashami Desai in the house, who entered as a wildcard contestant. They were seen spending a lot of fun time together in the Bigg Boss house, and both of them had become good friends in the show. On the birthday of the actress, Rashami Desai has shared some pleasant memories with her in the BB house along with a sweet caption.

In the video shared by the actress, she is seen having a great time dancing and goofing around with Shamita Shetty in the house. Rashami shared numerous small clippings from their stay together in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She shared in the caption, “Shamita These memories are irreplaceable I love you, birthday girl! Thanks for being a kind soul and for all that love! Looking forward for more and more fun, laughter, travel and togetherness “Happy Birthday”’.

See post here:

Shamita Shetty had a grand birthday bash, which was attended by her family and friends. Her sister Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and her mother Sunanda Shetty were at the party. She had also called her Bigg Boss friends to the party. Rashami Desai looked gorgeous in the white bodycon off-shoulder dress and shimmery heels. The party was also attended by Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz and more.



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty on b’day bash hosted by Shilpa & whether she & Raqesh are taking a vacation together