Rashami Desai shares love filled PICTURES with her family as she celebrates togetherness

Naagin 4 star took to her social media handle to share several pictures with her family members as she celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Take a look.
Rashami Desai's love for social media is known to all. The actress never misses a chance to share glimpses from her personal life with fans and bring a smile on their faces. Today the beautiful diva took to her Instagram handle to share some love-filled pictures with her family as she celebrated 'togetherness.' The photos are from Rashami's Raksha Bandhan celebration with her mother, brothers. sister-in-law, and niece, nephew, and others from her family. Not one or two, Rashami shared several photos, wherein all looked gleeful and happy. 

In the pictures, Rashami is seen dolled up in a shimmery maroon-colored attire and looks simply gorgeous. She paired her outfit with long glittery earrings, which complemented her look. Her open tresses and henna-filled hands accentuated her look. In all the photos, the actress is seen smiling and enjoying the special time spent with her loved ones. Within moments of her sharing the 'happy family photos', her fans went gaga and showered her with loved and praises. 

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also tied rakhi to actor Mrunal Jain, who she considers to be her brother. Rashami recently wrapped up shoot for Ekta Kapoor's  Naagin 4. She played the role of Shalakha aka Nayantara in the supernatural drama. Her co-stars Nia Sharma (Brinda) and Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) gave her a warm farewell with adorable messages. 

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist also made her short film debut recently opposite Adhvik Mahajan in 'Tamas,' which received an overwhelming response. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

