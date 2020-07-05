Rashami Desai shares the motion poster of her new project Tamas co starring Adhvik Mahajan

Rashami Desai and Adhvik Mahajan's new project Tamas will be out on 7th July, 2020. Meanwhile, the actress has recently shared it's motion poster on social media.

has been enjoying the best phase of her career post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress bagged the role of Shalaka in the popular supernatural show Naagin 4 co-starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. In the midst of all this, she had also recently announced her new project titled Tamas co-starring Adhvik Mahajan. The first glimpse had been already shared on social media a few days back thereby making the fans excited about the same.

Now, the actress has finally shared the motion poster of Tamas which is all set to be released on 7th July 2020 at 5 pm. The soothing music in the background hints towards an intriguing and heart touching storyline. Rashami Desai looks undeniably pretty in the poster as she is seen wearing a traditional white outfit with a dupatta on her head. Well, her captivating smile melts our hearts here. Adhvik, on the other hand, is seen sporting a rather serious look while being clad in a shirt.

Check out the motion poster of Tamas below:

Rashami has also shared a thoughtful and heartwarming note along with the appealing poster that reads, “During these testing times we have faced isolation, loneliness & even desperation. But life always finds a way. Relationships can develop in the unlikeliest of places and when you least expect them. This is a story of one such relationship.” While talking about Rashami’s current show Naagin 4, unfortunately, it is nearing its end and will go off-air soon only to be replaced by the fifth season.

