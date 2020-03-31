Rashami Desai shares a PICTURE with her family amid Coronavirus scare; Says 'Tough times bring us closer'

Naagin 4 actress gave us a glimpse of her 'Happy Family Picture' amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and it is unmissable. Take a look.

We all are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic together. The times have been distressful, especially owing to the self-isolation rules amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While social distancing may have pushed us away from your friends and colleagues (at least psychically), it has brought us closer to our family. Yes, we're all spending time with our near and dear ones like never before, and this is the brighter side of this home arrest that many of us have felt. Falling in this category of realizing how important it is to spend time with family is our beloved .

The actress, who had been away from her family for 3 months during her Bigg Boss 13 stint, is now making the most of her time to connect with her family members. Just some hours ago, Rashami took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture with her joint family along with a special note. She expressed how most of us tend to overlook the joy of spending quality time with our families due to our ever-so packed schedules and hectic work life. She further mentioned that the reason for being homebound now is not good, but they're all worth it.

Rashami wrote, 'Tough times like these only bring us closer to our loved ones. Cheers to friends for life, family!' The picture seems to be a throwback photo, wherein all of Rashami's family members are seen as all smiles as they pose for a click. Also, it happens to be sort of a wedding function from the past. In the picture, we can also see Rashami's mother, who is standing right behind her in a green saree. Well, we must say, it proves to be a perfect 'Happy Family Picture' and we cannot agree to the Naagin 4 actress's ideologies more.

Take a look at Rashami's family portrait here:

Meanwhile, Rashami is seen in Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4, wherein she plays the role of Shalakha. What are your thoughts on Rashami's post? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

