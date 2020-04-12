Rashami Desai shares 'Then and Now' picture with brother Gaurav and it is too cute to handle; Check it out

Rashami Desai's throwback picture with brother Gaurav Desai will melt your heart. Take a look.

is making the best use of her quarantine time at home. She is interacting with her fans, video calling friends, spending time with family and much more. While many are cribbing about staying indoors, Rashami is rather utilizing these special times to make memories. Now, that the lockdown in some states including Maharashtra has been extended until April, 30 (2020) the actress can further take advantage of this extension to do things that she missed out doing before because of her hectic schedule. The beautiful actress is quite active on social media, especially after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself with her fans without fail almost every day. While Rashami is someone who loves to live in the present, she cannot help but recall fond memories from the past. And this is exactly what happened recently when she took down the memory lane. The diva shared a 'Then and Now' picture with brother Gaurav and it will surely melt your heart.

The picture was a collage of three photos taken at different times. In the first picture, Rashami is seen dressed in a simple salwar-kameez as she stands behind Gaurav for a click. In the second one, the brother-sister duo is seen embracing each other as they pose for an adorable click. And the third picture is the replica of the second one. In all these pictures, Rashami's pure and loving bond with her baby brother is evident, and they look extremely cute together. Well, this picture collage was originally shared by one of Rashami's fan pages, and the pretty face re-shared it on her Instagram story with a caption 'Cuteness.'

Not only this, but the Dil Se Dil Tak actress also shared a throwback picture from her Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 days. She is seen seated inside a car with a big snake around her neck and the KKK team is helping her get rid of the reptile. Rashami's expressions prove that the actress is extremely scared of the large snake all over her and wants to get away from it as soon as possible. Just like BB 13, Rashami was lucky in KKK 6 also as after being eliminated once, she re-entered the show. However, she could not reach the finals and take the trophy home.

All these throwback moments are making us all nostalgic. It looks like during these tense times, the Uttaran actress is also reminiscing her good old memories.

Take a look at Rashami's throwback moments here:

Talking about Gaurav, he had visited Rashami in the BB 13 house and exposed 's truth to her. Just like any other caring brother, Gaurav had warned Rashami to stay away from Arhaan, as he doesn't seem to be the right match for her. While initially, Rashami did not pay much heed about anyone's opinions, later she understood and called off her relationship with the actor. The diva seemed to have moved on from her nasty past and does not wish to stretch the topic any further.

Meanwhile, Rashami is seen in Naaigin 4 as Shalakha alongside Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. What are your thoughts on Rashami's throwback pictures? Are you missing her on-screen owing to the shutdown due to the Coronavirus lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

