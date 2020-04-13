Rashami Desai shows her love for Devoleena Bhattacharjee in THIS post and it is every BFF ever

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are pure BFF goals and the former's recent post is just a proof of that. Take a look.

has been in the news for many reasons after her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. From her equation with Sidharth Shukla to her bonding with Asim Riaz, the actress has been surrounded by many gossips. But, one thing that she is enjoying the most is her new-found friendship with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Though the two beauties belong to the Telly world, they developed a bond in the BB 13 house. While many friendships tend to break after the show, their's is very strong and the girls are seen enjoying each other's company a lot.

After Bigg Boss 13's end, the two actresses were seen spending some quality time with each other. Now, that we are in lockdown due to the spread of Coronavirus, Rashami and Devoleena cannot meet. However, this does not deter them from being in touch with each other. From video calling to commenting on each other's social media posts, the two are managing the social distancing phase in the best way possible. They are not only keeping themselves engaged but are also entertaining their fans by giving a glimpse of their amazing chemistry during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Recently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress took to her Instagram handle to share a cute throwback photo with Devoleena along with a sweet note. The picture is from their BB 13 days, wherein Devo is seen relaxing in Rashami's arms after a tiring task. Both of them are dressed in yellow and blue and they look extremely adorable together. The way Rashami is hugging Devoleena shows the comfort they have with each other and it is all things love.

But what caught our attention further was the sweet note that Rashami wrote along with this cutesy picture. She wrote, 'Dear Best Friend, you can make new friends, but you are not allowed to love them as much as you love me.' She even used the famous nickname given by their fans, 'Devoashmi'. Well, the post is surely very relatable and most of us have said this to our BFF's once in a lifetime, haven't we?

Take a look at Rashami's post here:

Talking about Devoleena, the actress is still recovering from her back injury and is looking forward to getting back in action. She even had to leave BB 13 mid-way owing to her back pain, which occurred during one of the tasks on the show. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress recently became a target of the troll army after her comment on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's recent song, Bhula Dunga. However, the matter is passe now, and the Bengali beauty is enjoying her quarantine by exploring her culinary skills at home.

On the other hand, Rashami is also making the best use of quarantine and has started her own talk show on Instagram titled, 'The RD Show.' She gets talking to various celebrities on her talk show every weekend, and it has already received an overwhelming response from her audience. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing #Devoshami on-screen? Do you want them to be a part of the same show again? Let us know in the comment section below.

