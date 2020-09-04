Rashami Desai shuts down troll who wished death for her for troubling Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai recently gave a befitting reply to a social media troll, who wished for her death for torturing and troubling Sidharth Shukla during their stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Read on.

It's been over six months since Bigg Boss 13 bid adieu to fans, with Sidharth Shukla becoming the ultimate winner. But fans still continue to talk about the popular contestants of BB 13 and shower them with love. However, as much love as they pour on their favorite contestants, they also criticize other inmates. The other to get be trolled and receive hate recently for her BB 13 stint, was . A social media user attacked her with an abusive and offensive comment, but Rashami handled it with calm.

It so happened that netizen showed his hatred towards Rashami, and targeted her for troubling Sidharth Shukla for 6 months in the BB 13 house. Besides using filthy language, the troll wished death for Rashami for ruining 6 months of Sidharth’s life. This caught Rashami's attention, and she decided to give a fitting reply to the twitter user. But, it looks like, the actress has learnt to handle trolls well, without losing her cool. She shut the troll with an epic reply, and many have lauded her for it.

Going the sarcastic way, the Uttaran actress in her response called it a 'pleasant' comment to wake up to and said thanked the user for showering his blessings on her with his tweet. She even expressed her gratitude towards the person for thinking about her in his busy life. Further, she explained how the nasty comments have affected her and her family, who are numb by such hatred. She also stated that people who 'hate' her' might be happy with this derogatory comment for her.

Take a look at Rashami's tweet here:

Thank you for your blessing. Waking up to this is a big thing!!!!

M grateful to you that you actually thought of me in your busy life style . My family is num and people who hates me I’m sure must be happy after reading this @sandeep98115330

pic.twitter.com/hiCsk8hpp4 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 3, 2020

To note, Rashami and Sidharth did not have a good equation in the BB 13 house. However, things between them got cordial during the last leg of the show, and the two have since then maintained a healthy bond. Before BB 13, Rashami and Sidharth shared screen space in Dil Se Dil Tak.

