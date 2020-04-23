Rashami Desai takes a sly dig at those talking about her relationship; Thanks friends, family for support

Rashami Desai has recently shared a series of cryptic tweets on her official handle in which she has taken a sly dig at those talking about her relationship and decisions. Check out the tweets.

has been in the news of late owing to her issues with ex-flame . This began way back when the two of them were a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by but well, that’s another story. Right now, the issue has escalated after leaked bank statements of Rashami Desai went viral on social media in which it was shown that Arhaan had taken money from her leading to all kinds of speculations among people.

Both Rashami and Arhaan have their versions to say about the same. While the former accused him of taking money from her, Arhaan stated that the actress is trying to malign him by leaking the statements. Recently, the Uttaran actress has shared a series of posts on Twitter in which she has spoken her heart out about the same. Rashami’s emotions and anger are quite visible in the series of tweets. In her first tweet, Rashami calls herself a self-made woman stating that she does not need to give any explanation to anyone. She also talks about getting herself into certain things because she was in love but is now saved because of the positive energies around her.

Check out her first tweet below:

#Damn I feel so light!

So good bye to all those so called sources wale articles and also to my hard earned money which I lost shall work more hard to earn it all over again because unlike others I don’t use people.. #MehnatKartiHoon pic.twitter.com/tQxZ6ZySlN — Rashami Desai (TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

Her second tweet is about her decision to live in which the one she loved (implying Arhaan Khan). Rashami says that she has worked hard to have a house on her own and cites this reason for sharing it with a loved one.

Check out her second tweet below:

So on that note! I don’t regret anything because living-in means that I am privileged that I worked hard to have a house of my own so thought to share my house with the one I loved since that person oh well.. #nevermind samjh jao samjh ne walo pic.twitter.com/R1KWDtv8Rc — Rashami Desai (TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

Rashami says goodbye on a sarcastic note to her hard-earned money and also states that she will work hard to earn them once again.

Here’s her third tweet:

#Damn I feel so light!

So good bye to all those so called sources wale articles and also to my hard earned money which I lost shall work more hard to earn it all over again because unlike others I don’t use people.. #MehnatKartiHoon pic.twitter.com/tQxZ6ZySlN — Rashami Desai (TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

Finally, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress writes a note of gratitude for her loved ones, fans and well-wishers that reads, “And a big THANK YOU to my friends, family, the people I work with, my staff and to all you people here who supported me endlessly I’m so so so grateful and blessed to have you all in my life.. love you all let’s grow together.”

Check out the tweet below:

And a big THANK YOU to my friends, family, the people I work with, my staff and to all you people here who supported me endlessly I’m so so so grateful and blessed to have you all in my life.. love you all let’s grow together #ThankYouNext pic.twitter.com/A5evtoZjwa — Rashami Desai (TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020

(ALSO READ: Rashami Desai REVEALS her plans to meet Bigg Boss 13's BFF Asim Riaz; Find Out)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×