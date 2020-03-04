Rashami Desai talks about her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz & Devoleena Bhattacharjee post Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently had a live chat session and made some quirky statements on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end last month, but its contestants continue to make headlines. Among all the contestants, one of the most talked about contestants was who grabbed the eyeballs during her stint on the show for several reasons. Be it her animosity with Sidharth Shukla, her equation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee or her newfound friendship with Asim Riaz, Rashami did manage to be the centre of attraction in the house.

And while the popular reality show has pulled its curtain own, the fans are wondering about her equation with these three popular contestants post Bigg Boss 13. However, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress has finally answered all the questions in a live chat on social media. Rashami and Devoleena recently had a reunion and the divas decided to make to interact with their fan via a live session. During the chit-chat session, Rashami was quizzed about her equation with Sidharth aka RaSid, Devoleena ala DevoShami and Asim aka RaSim. Talking about the same, the Uttaran actress stated that her bond with Asim and Devoleena is forever. However, when it comes to Sidharth, Rashami stated that the two rock professionally.

Take a look at Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s live chat session:

To recall, Rashami and Sidharth’s animosity came into limelight after their stint on the show. The duo was seen having ugly fights inside the BB house and even washed each other’s dirty linen in public. However, Rashami and Sidharth came to a cordial equation before Bigg Boss 13 came to an end.

