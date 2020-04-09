Rashami Desai talks about inviting Sidharth Shukla to her talk show; Says ‘Pehle wo call ya message to dekhe’

Rashami Desai drops hints about inviting Sidharth Shukla to her chat show. However, she has an interesting condition.

is one of the most popular names in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The diva had won millions of her hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and even surprised the fans with her entry in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel before the lockdown. And we are all locked up in our respective house owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is making the most of her free time and is making sure to stay in touch with her fans.

In fact, Rashami has even started a talk show titled ‘The RD Show which will be hosted on her social media handles over the weekend and will have guests from all walks of life. Soon, there were speculations if she will invite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to her show. Given their ugly past and their heated arguments on BB13, it would certainly be interesting to have the Balika Vadhu star on Rashami’s show. And much to everyone’s surprise, even Rashami is willing to invite Sidharth on her talk show.

The diva dropped the hints of the same lately. However, she asserted that it will happen provided Sidharth picks up the call. "Let's see. There will be seasons. Yes, he is very knowledgeable, there are things I would like to discuss with him. Pehle wo call to dekhe yaa message dekhe,” Rashami was quoted saying in a report published in Bollywood Life.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Rashami’s love-hate relationship has been the talk of the town post their stint on the show. In fact, they were even seen washing each other’s dirty linen in public. However, later the duo decided to bury the hatchet and maintain a cordial relationship with each other. In fact, Rashami has even asserted that things are quite cool between them now. This isn’t all. The actress is also open to working with her once arch rival in the future provided if they get a good script.

