Rashami Desai talks about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry in Bhula Dunga; Says ‘It will create magic’

As Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came with their first music video Bhula Dunga, Rashami Desai seems to be quite excited about the song.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were indeed one of the most talked about couples of Bigg Boss 13 and the two were a delight to watch together. While their incredible chemistry won millions of hearts on the popular reality show, our favourite SidNaaz is back now with their first single together. Yes! The duo will be seen in Darshal Raval’s Bhula Dunga wherein Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen making all the efforts to make us drool over their awwdorable chemistry once again.

And while fans are quite excited about it, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant also seems to be looking forward to it. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is all excited about Bhula Dunga and believes that it will create magic. “I am really happy and excited kyunki Shehnaaz kept saying in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ki mai pyaar karti hu usse. It’s beautiful. I think this song will create magic and Sidharth is a wonderful actor to with. Dono ki chemistry, dosti yaari to itni strong hai, dono ki onscreen kaam karte time kaise hogi, I am also a little excited about it,” she added.

To note, Bhula Dunga is Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s first collaboration after Bigg Boss 13. Interestingly, the renowned Punjabi singer, who has been quite vocal about her feelings for Sidharth, is often seen going gaga over the Balika Vadhu star. In fact, during her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, wherein Shehnaaz was apparently searching for a groom for herself, the diva was frequently spotted talking about Sidharth. While love is definitely in the air for Shehnaaz, we wonder if Sidharth will make a move anytime soon.

