Rashami Desai as Tapasya in Uttaran or Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak; Which character suits her better? COMMENT

Rashami Desai is one of the finest actors of the Indian Television industry. However, two of her characters are much loved, Tapasya Thakur in Uttaran and Shorvori Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Which role do you think suits the Bigg Boss 13 finalist better? Comment down below.

is one of the finest and most talented actresses in the Indian Television industry. She started her career back in 2006 with a small role as Mandodari in the show Raavan. She later went on to do Pari Hoon Main, where she played the role of Nikki. This show brought her a lot of accolades and applauds. Though she got recognized for her acting chops and performance, Rashami had a long way to prove her mettle as an entertainer. Her career spans above 12 years in the Telly world, where she has played various characters. But, there are two roles that she is known for to date and are counted as best performances. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about her characters as Tapasaya and Shorvori.

In 2009, Rashami became a household name when she entered Uttaran as Tapasya Thakur aka Tapu. The show was based on two friends from different socio-economic backgrounds, and Tinaa Dattaa played the role of (Iccha). Tapasya was a grey-shade character and was filled with negativity. She was mean, psycho, selfish, and did things on her terms even if other people got hurt. Though Rashami is completely different from Tapasya in real life, she essayed the role with finesse. Usually, very few negative roles stay with the audience, and Tapasya Thakur is one of them, thanks to Rashami's acting skills. The show also starred Nandish Sandhu, Rohit Khurana, Sharhaan Singh and Gaurav Chopra in lead roles.

After Uttaran Rashami did several reality shows and along with a few daily soaps, but she became the talk-of-the-town again with Dil Se Dil Tak. In DSDT, Rashami was seen as Shorvori Parth Bhanushali alongside Sidharth Shukla aka Parth Bhanushali. The duo played husband and wife on the show and their chemistry set everyone's screen on fire. Fans loved Sidharth and Rashami's chemistry so much that they even coined a name for the duo 'SidRa.' The show was loosely based on the 2001 Bollywood film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, starring , Rani Mukherjee, and . Later, after Sidharth's sudden exit from the show, Rashmi too decided to quit stating that she wasn't able to connect with her character on the show.

Well, there's no comparison between the two characters, but they certainly hold a special place in not only fans' hearts, but also in Rashami's career. So, we ask, Which character suits her better, Rashami Desai as Tapasya in Uttaran or Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak? Which role do you think she nailed? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

