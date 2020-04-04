Rashami Desai tries her hand at guitar amid COVID 19 lockdown and gives a valuable advice to her fans; WATCH

Rashami Desai is staying home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, the Naagin 4 star shared a video of learning to play the guitar at home and shared a meaningful message for her fans. Check it out.

Coronavirus lockdown has compelled our favourite TV stars to stay at home as the shoots of the shows have been stalled. Amidst this, , who recently joined Naagin 4, is also at home and is trying her hand at different things to pass her time. Be it dolling up on festivals or just spending time with family, Rashami is making most of the lockdown period and is also urging everyone to do so as well. The diva recently stunned everyone with her happy photos as she dolled up on Ram Navami.

Now, Rashami shared a video of playing the guitar with her nephew. In the video, sitting on the stairs of her building with her nephew, Rashami can be seen trying her hand at guitar under the guidance of her nephew. The diva surely was making the effort to try something new while staying at home amidst the lockdown and also spend some time with loved ones. While doing so, we do see her struggling a bit and she added hilarious captions to the video to make people laugh.

Also Read|Rashami Desai REACTS to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla being a part of Naagin 4

However, with her sweet note, Rashami sent out a message to all her fans and advised them to make use of this time at home and spend it with family. Rashami shared the video and wrote, “Life is to shortDon’t miss the opportunity to creat beautiful memories Trying to Find happiness in moments like these I absolutely love learning new things, and what better time than this? Let's use this time to do everything we dreamt of doing but didn't have the time for! How are you keeping yourself busy during quarantine?”

Check out Rashami’s video:

Meanwhile, after Bigg Boss 13, Rashami’s popularity soared and fans loved her stint on the show. Post it, Rashami bagged Naagin 4 and recently made her entry as Shalaka on the show. Naagin 4 already stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. With Naagin 4, Rashami is back on the tv screens after a gap of more than three years.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More