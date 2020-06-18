Rashami Desai tries her hands at photography & fans are impressed with her skills; Watch VIDEO

Rashami Desai often keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her life on her social media handle. Recently, the Naagin 4 actress has shared a throwback video that is worth a watch.

was already a well-known celebrity when she made an entry into Bigg Boss 13 last year. Needless to say, her fame rose to greater heights post her stint in the show hosted by . The audiences loved her and she went on to become one of the top five contestants of Bigg Boss. The actress is currently under home quarantine like everyone else and is sharing bits and pieces related to her daily life on social media.

As we speak of this, Rashami has shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen trying her hands at photography at one of the picturesque locations in Mumbai. The actress is seen acing her photography skills as she clicks multiple pictures of the area and has also shared a few of them in the video. Rashami is seen wearing a yellow outfit with balloon sleeves in the video and has tied up her hair into a bun.

Check out the throwback video below:

The actress has also added a caption along with the post that reads, “I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn.” On the professional front, Rashami Desai became a significant part of the supernatural show Naagin 4 post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. However, much to the disappointment of fans, the show will be going off-air and it will be replaced by Naagin 5 with a new star cast. Rashami has earlier appeared in shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak.

(ALSO READ: Rashami Desai urges people to 'speak up and never give up' despite all struggles in life; Take a look)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×