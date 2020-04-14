Rashami Desai trying to figure out how a guitar works in THIS video is every amateur guitarist ever

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai tries her hands on guitar amid the Coronavirus lockdown and every music beginner will relate to her. Take a look.

enjoys a massive following on social media. Though the actress was already famous, her fans wish to see more of her after her amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. So, the diva is leaving no chance to interact with them. She keeps posting her whereabouts almost every day on social media and treats her fans with glimpses from her personal life. Just like most of us, Rashami is also a little bored of the Coronavirus lockdown and is doing everything to keep herself busy and use this time effectively.

While she is enjoying spending some quality time with her family after years, she is also investing time in learning new and creative things. And one of these happens to be learning to play the guitar. Yes, the beautiful actress was seen trying her hands on a guitar and posted a video of the same on social media some time back. In the video, Rashami is seen holding a guitar in her hand as she sits with her nephew on the staircase.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai shows her love for Devoleena Bhattacharjee in THIS post and it is every BFF ever

Rashami is seen struggling to play the guitar despite guidance from her sweet little nephew. She is seen trying very hard to figure out how the instrument actually works, and her failed attempts are every amateur guitarist. Yes, every beginner will relate to Rashami's struggles as playing the most-loved music instrument is a task in itself. However, Rashami does not give up and gives it her best shot, while her nephew sits staring at her attempts, in all awe. She also does the famous 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' practice on the guitar, while her nephew taunts her.

After every try, she keeps asking the boy if she is playing it right and doing good, and the little teacher keeps helping her in knowing the tricks. They have a chitter-chatter session too, wherein they are discussing the tips to play the musical instrument. Even though she had a crazy time learning the basics of playing guitar, for Rashami the time spent with her little cutie was worthwhile. At the end of the video, she sent out a strong message to her fans asking them to use this time making memories with their family and loved ones.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai shares 'Then and Now' picture with brother Gaurav and it is too cute to handle; Check it out

Along with the funny video, she also wrote a heartfelt note, wherein she described how these small moments spent with dear ones make a huge difference in the future. She said, 'Life is to short. Do not miss this opportunity to create beautiful memories. I'm trying to find happiness in moments like these. I love learning new things, and what better time than this? So, let us use this time to do everything we have always dreamt of doing, but did not have enough time for it.' The pretty face also asked everyone how they are holding up in quarantine, and what they are doing to kill boredom.

Take a look at Rashami's video here:

Well, we must say Rashami's guitar sessions at home are a perfect blend of cute and funny. She is only motivating us to do better in life and stop getting fussy about every little thing. With hair tied in a bun and the navy print sweatshirt, Rashami looks extremely beautiful. Her bond with her niece and nephew is pure bliss. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you taking some tips from the Naagin 4 actress to drive away your quarantine blues? Let us know the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's Uttaran co star Tinaa Dattaa spots her near a chaat corner amid lockdown but there's a twist

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×