Rashami Desai turns into a beautiful angel as she wishes to fly high with brave wings; See Pic

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai recently shared an awe-inspiring picture of herself dolled up like an angel as she wanted to fight with her brave wings. Take a look.

When it comes to naming the most beautiful actresses in the tinselville, 's name shines right at the top. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade now. We all know that she's a brilliant actress, but over the years, she has also wowed everyone with her gorgeous looks. Today, she is one of the most followed TV celebs on social media, and her fans just love her for what she is. Whether it's her personality, cuteness, fashion game, or simply her humble nature, Rashami is one of the warmest in the Indian Television industry and everyone loves her for that.

While we are all missing her on the small screen amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Rashami is making the most of her stay-at-home time. She is enjoying her quarantine time just like all of us. From binge-watching series to exploring her hidden talents to honing culinary skills to working out, the actress is making good and productive use of this time. To put it simply, Rashami is doing all that she cannot usually do considering her erratic work schedule. And the best part is, Rashami is also keeping her fans engaged by sharing glimpses of her social distancing time on her social media handles. Yes, almost every day, the actress shares a picture or ora video on her Instagram handle to help her fans drive away their quarantine blues.

Recently, the actress dropped another picture of herself that lit up the atmosphere and brought a smile on everyone's face. Rashami shared a jaw-dropping picture, wherein she is dolled up as an angel, and she just looks too beautiful to take your eyes off her. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress is seen wearing an enchanting no shoulder white gown with silver embroidery, and she looks absolutely gorgeous. With open slightly curled hair, filled-in brows, fresh dewy makeup, a pair of statement earrings, and pink lips, Rashami looks no less than a fairy. But, what adds to the overall charm to the picture, is Rashami's sparkling smile. Yes, the actress is seen spreading the magic of her infectious smile and it will make your heart skip a beat.

The Uttaran actress also had a beautiful caption with her oh-so-pretty picture. She said that she wished to fly high in the sky with her brave wings. She wrote, 'With brave wings, she flies.' Well, we would totally agree with Rashami's dream and she has already been flying in her life, despite all her personal and professional issues. With the love and support of her fans, friends, and family, it is sure that she is here to rule everyone's heart for a very long time.

As soon as Rashami posted the picture, her fans went berserk over her beauty and started showering her with love. Her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Dalljiet Kaur also couldn't stop gushing over her and wrote, 'Awww pretty you.' Tv actress Pooja Singh also commented complimenting Rashami and called her 'pretty.'

Take a look at Rashami's beautiful picture here:

Well, the Naagin 4 actress is surely spreading a smile and positivity around with her posts. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing her and the Naagin 4 team onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below.

