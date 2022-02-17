Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia show how to have fun in latest dance video

Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin, and Rajiv Adatia met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, where they formed a good friendship. It was actress Rashami Desai’s birthday last week when she was seen reuniting with her Bigg Boss 15 buddies. They had a lot of fun together, and she offered a glimpse of the same on her social media. In the recent post shared by Rajiv Adatia, all of them are seen dancing on the latest trend on social media.

In the video shared by Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia, he is seen grooving along with Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, and Neha Bhasin. They had come together for the birthday celebration of Rashami Desai. The actress looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder red gown. Neha Bhasin looked gorgeous in a black crop top and mini skirt. Umar Riaz looked dapper in casual denim and Rajiv has sported an all-black attire. They are seen dancing goofily on the peppy music.

He captioned, “Why so serious?? Girls this is how you have fun!”

See video here- CLICK

Neha Bhasin commented, “Pagals”, Rashami Desai jokes, “best dancer”, Amit Sobti commented, “Wah”. The fans hailed Umar and Rashami’s chemistry as they commented #umrash.

To note, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia were spotted together in Khar, Mumbai on Valentine’s Day eve. They turned heads with their stylish appearances as they got papped as they arrived for a dinner date. Neha and Rajiv had shown off their goofy side as well to the cameras. The duo shared an amazing equation inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and became friends too.



