Rashami Desai unbuttons to turn up the heat and fans cannot get enough of her bold look; See Pic

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai turned up the heat with her latest picture on her Instagram handle, and her fans are left awe-struck by her bold avatar. Take a look.

If there's one actress of the Telly world, who is leaving everyone with her awe-inspiring social media posts, it has to be . She has a strong Instagram game and is often appreciated for her sense of fashion. Whether it is a traditional outfit or a western attire, Rashami can rock any style with grace. She knows how to look the best every time and never fails to impress the fashion police with her trendsetting sartorial choices. Whenever she heads out, she makes heads turn.

However, even during the nationwide lockdown, the beautiful actress is grabbing eyeballs from the confines of her home. How do you ask? Simple, with her jaw-dropping pictures on her social media handles. Yes, Rashami is leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans engaged and entertained during this stay-at-home phase. She enjoys a humongous following and always keeps her fans updated with her latest looks. While we've mostly seen her as a sanskaari bahu or beti on the small screen, Rashami's recent picture on her Instagram handle, will make you forget her TV image, and wonder 'Why so hot.'

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai turns into a beautiful angel as she wishes to fly high with brave wings; See Pic

Just yesterday, Rashami showed off her bold and sexy side to the world as she dropped in a picture, which is setting the internet on fire. Rashami posted a sexy picture, wherein she is seen wearing a white bralette paired with light blue lose denim unbuttoned shirt, and we can't simply take our eyes off her. With hair tied in a messy bun, nude lipstick, and fresh makeup, Rashami looks like a complete diva. Her sass is evident from her posture, and she's just soaring the temperatures around.

While it's summers and the temperatures are already high in Mumbai, Rashami's unbutton bold shirt look, is only adding to the hotness around. We can't stop but say, 'Haaye garmi!' She's just slaying the look, and the 'oomph' factor is just too high to handle. Her hot and sexy avatar has made everyone go berserk and fans are skipping a heartbeat admiring her. With we're bound to say, Rashami' is going to Devoleena way, from 'bahu turned hot babe.'

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Rashami Desai channelled her inner Priyanka Chopra from Bajirao Mastani on Dil Se Dil Tak

As soon as she dropped the picture, her fans couldn't get enough of Rashami's bold look and showered her with loads of love. Her BB 13 co-contestant who keeps showing her love for Rashami on her pictures on Instagram did not shy away from complimenting her this time also. Yes, we're talking about Dalljiet Kaur. The actress commented on Rashami's hot-hot picture saying, 'Sooooooo hawt! looking absolutely lovely baby.' While Monica Bedi went 'Oh la la' on Rashami's picture, Karishma Tanna turned her Gujju style to say, 'Su vaat che!' Karanvir Bohra wrote, 'Aag hi aag.'

The Uttaran actress's caption also attracted much attention, which read, 'Dare to begin.' We feel like Rashami has already begun her streak to success and stardom, and there's no looking back for her now. However, we wonder what's in store for us after Naagin 4.

Take a look at Rashami's bold picture here:

Meanwhile, rumours are doing rounds that Naagin 4 is all set to bid adieu to fans to pave the way for Naagin 5 after the lockdown ends. However, the news has not been confirmed yet. What are your thoughts on the same? How do you like Rashami's new bold picture? Isn't she aging like fine wine? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Sidharth Shukla can't take off his eyes from Shehnaaz Gill as she channels her inner Katrina Kaif

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×