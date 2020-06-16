Rashami Desai urges people to 'speak up and never give up' despite all struggles in life; Take a look

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai recently took to her social media handle to share a motivational quote and encourage people to not give up on life despite having problems in life. Check out her post.

is one such actress who keeps motivating her fans time and again. The actress did not have a rosy ride, both personally and professionally. But, she has been strong enough to fight back her problems and stand on her toes. She has motivated many with her journey and struggles. However, recently Rashami and the entire entertainment industry were shaken after a talented actor's sudden demise. We're talking about Sushant Singh Rajput. The young actor bid adieu to the world on June 14 (2020), leaving everyone shocked.

The 34-year-old actor apparently committed suicide as he was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment. However, police investigations are still on. Rashami shared a close bond with Sushant and was left devastated with his unfortunate demise. She shared some heartwarming pictures with her 'dear friend' Sushant and said that it is a personal loss to her. Sushant's saddening death has opened up many discussions on mental health, as it was alleged that the late actor was suffering from severe depression.

Many people have come out to spread awareness about mental health issues and requested people to not take such a drastic step but confide into someone about their struggles. Just a few hours ago, Rashami also took to her social media handle to share a motivating post and encourage people to not give up and speak up despite all their struggles and issues in life. She shared a quote on her Twitter handle which read, 'No matter how much it hurts now, someday you will look back and realise your struggles. Change your life for the better.'

Take a look at Rashami's post here:

As soon as the Naagin 4 actress shared this encouraging tweet, her fans hailed her for always motivating others. They called her a 'strong woman' and said that many look up to her for inspiration. Some even asked her to stay strong and be with her best friend Ankita Lokhande, who is shattered after her ex-boyfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant's demise.

