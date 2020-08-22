Rashami Desai wishes BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee with a cute video and fans can't stop crushing over Devoshami

Rashami Desai has the sweetest birthday wish for best friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and it has left the duo's fans gushing over their adorable bond. Take a look.

and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's lovingly bond is not hidden from anyone. The two beauties met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and formed a strong connection. From laughing to crying to fighting, Devo and Rashami stood by each other in everything, sending major friendship goals. They were inseparable during their stint and their camaraderie was loved by fans so much that they coined a special name for them 'Devoshami.' Today, the BFF duo is again making heads turn with their chemistry, and fans are going gaga over them.

Well, it is Devoleena's 'Happy wala Birthday' today (August 22, 2020). Yes, Devoleena has turned a year older and on this special day, her BFF Rashami has wished her in the sweetest way possible. Rashami took to her social media handle to share an adorable throwback fan-made video of their beautiful memories, with a sweet wish. The video is made by a fan, which shows glimpses of their good moment spent in the BB 13 house and after the show.

With this awe-inspiring fan-made video, Rashami penned an adorable birthday wish for Devoleena and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Devo!' followed by a heart emoji. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress was touched by Rashami's wish, and replied to her post saying, 'Thank you so much love meri mithu.' Within moments, the duo's fans went berserk and started rooting for Devoshami's beautiful bond.

Take a look at Rashami's birthday post for Devoleena here:

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai was last seen as Shalakha aka Nayantara in Naagin 4. Devoleena has been approached to play a cameo in Naagin 5, however, the actress is still to give it a nod. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Devoshami's fun banter? Let us know in the comment section below.

