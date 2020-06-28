Rashami Desai's BTS video of her vanity van makeup session will leave you excited for Naagin 4 finale; WATCH

Rashami Desai recently shared a BTS video from her vanity van as she gave a glimpse of how she did her makeup and hair to turn into her on-screen avatar as Shalakha for Naagin 4. Take a look.

Naagin 4 shoots have resumed, leaving fans curious to know how the show ends. While Nia Sharma was one of the frists to begin shooting for the supernatural drama, gradually everyone from the cast followed. Just yesterday, we saw a short glimpse of resuming shoots for Naagin 4 as she shared a very short clip, wherein she is seen getting ready for her shot. The actress exclaimed, 'It's good to be back. Shooting!' Well, the video surely left everyone excited. But her die-hard fans must have felt that the video was too small, and they were yearning to see more of her.

It looks like, these thoughts have reached Rashami, as the actress has now shared a full BTS video of her makeup session for her fans. Yes, just a few moments ago, the beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle to share a full-length video of her makeup session inside her vanity van and revealed how she turns into her onscreen character Shalakha. In the video, we can see Rashami sitting on a chair, as two people covered in PPE kits do her hair and makeup. The video starts with Rashami giving a cute expression for her followers, and it surely will make you go 'awww.' From her eyes to her hair, the video shows a complete journey from Rashami becoming Shalakha.

We can also see Rashami munching some food while getting ready, and it only proves that she is a multi-tasker. By the end of the video, we see Rashami draped in a beautiful yellow sari as Shalakha as she puts on some lipstick and does a final touch up. Well, we must say, that this video shows that actors have to go through a lot to bring out the best onscreen. This video can surely be counted as Rashami's 'a day in my makeup room' story! Her calm and composed side throughout the video surely proves that she's a friendly and happy-go-lucky personality.

Well, the actress's fans are certainly going to be elated after watching this BTS video as they generally get to see her all decked up for shots, but this transformation for Rashami Desai to her onscreen character is a rare sight to watch. As soon as Rashami posted the video, her fans showered love on the actress and asked her to stay safe.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress captioned the video as 'Joy is the best makeup', which means that to be happy is the best makeup one can have. And throughout the video, Rashami is seen in her happy and content phase. Well, we're glad Rashami gave us a glimpse into her 'Vanity Van', and its only making everyone more curious to watch the Naagin 4 finale.

Here are some glimpses from Rashami's BTS makeup video:

You can enjoy the full video on Rashami Desai's official instagram account. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the finale of Naagin 4 and know the secret of the laal tekri temple? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

