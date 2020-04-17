Rashami Desai's childhood pic with her grandma and debut show THROWBACK snap cannot be missed

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai's throwback pictures will melt your heart. Take a look.

is a powerhouse, and there's no denying the fact. She is talented, beautiful and extremely graceful. The diva began her journey in the Indian Television industry as Mandodari in Raavan in 2006, where she played a small role. But she became a household name as Tapasya Thakur from Uttaran. In this Colors TV show, Rashami played a grey character, and Tappu was loved by all. Since then, there was no looking back for Rashami, she then went on to charm audiences in many TV shows.

The actress is currently seen playing Nayantara aka Shakala in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the shooting has been stalled, and viewers are missing new episodes of the supernatural drama. Just like all of us, Rashami is adhering to the stay-in-home policy and enjoying her time in quarantine. The pretty face enjoys a massive following on social media, which only got a boost after her amazing stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. So, she is taking this time to spend some quality time with her 'extended family' aka her fans also.

Almost every day, you'll find one or more posts on her Instagram handle, which a complete feast to her fans. Just a few days back, Rashami treated her followers with some 'blast from the past.' Yes, the actress shared some never-seen-before pictures from her 'good old days' and left everyone in complete awe of her. Not one or two, the actress shared three throwback pictures as though she was on a throwback spree.

First, she shared a family photo from her second brother's marriage. Rashami is seen draped in a shimmery orange and red saree and looks extremely beautiful. The wide smile on her face adds to the overall charm. Well, it surely is like a 'happy family frame.' Then the actress took down the memory lane with an unseen snap from her debut show. Yet again, she is dressed in a blue saree and is all smiles as she poses for the camera. Well, this picture is from her Pari Hoon Main days, where she essayed the role of Nikki and Pari. This one brought back many memories of the fans also, who couldn't stop recounting those days.

Last but not the least, Rashami shared her favourite throwback picture, and it will leave melt your heart. Rash shared a childhood photo with her dadi. Yes, you read that right! She gave a glimpse of her happy childhood days as she missed her grandmother. In the photo, she is seen wearing a white frock and sports a bob cut hairstyle, as she stands next to her grandmom. The picture is a bit blurry, and can also see a Ganpati idol behind them. It seems like the duo offered some prayers together.

With this picture, Rashami also wrote a heartfelt note as she wished to go back to those 'happy, young and carefree days.' She said, 'Everything is all about learning new things with your grandmother while you are growing up. How I wish to relive those days!' Well, we must agree, this is the cutest we have come across, and cannot take our eyes off it. It is a gem and pure bliss.

Take a look at Rashami's throwback pictures here:

Rashami has come a long way, and looking back in time is only making us nostalgic. She was cute then, she is cute now, and she will forever stay. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

