Rashami Desai's ex flame Arhaan Khan accuses the Naagin 4 actress of playing the woman card and defaming him

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Rashami Desai's ex boyfriend, Arhaan Khan has opened up about the actress' allegations regarding her bank account statements and withdrawals. Here's what he has to say.

's personal life has again made it to the headlines. While we all thought that after her ugly breakup on Bigg Boss 13, discussions over her love life with will come to an end. However, looks like it is far from over. The Naagin 4 actress ended all ties with Arhaan after revealed some shocking details about his past life, marriage, and children. But, news around the duo's life is still creating controversies and grabbing eyeballs.

Just a few days ago, Rashami's bank account statements got leaked on social media. It was revealed that Arhaan had been withdrawing money from her accounts during her absence and without her knowledge. While she kept mum initially, later she vented out her heart during a live chat with her fans on Instagram. She spilled the beans that she was not aware of the transactions, and Arhaan owed her an amount of around Rs. 15 lakh. She also said that she is done with her past, and never wants to speak about it in the future.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai grooves to Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool and her moves will leave you amused; Take a look

Now, Arhaan has finally opened up about all the allegations put by Rashami regarding her house keys, bank statements, and more. Explaining how Rashami falsely accused him of misusing his bank accounts without knowing about it, Arhaan said that she blew the issue of cheques out of proportion, and alleged that he siphoned Rs 15 lakh. He stated that he couldn't have withdrawn any amount from Rashami's account if he did not have cheques that were duly signed by her. Arhaan said that it is logical that he cannot sign cheques that belong to her on her behalf. Talking about the unknown transactions amounting to approximately Rs. 8 lakh, he said that the money was given to Rashami's chartered accountant.

The Badho Bahu actor further claimed that he has all the proof to substantiate his claim. He added that he only acted on her instructions and sent cheques to people she had asked to do before she headed to participate in BB 13. Not only this, but Arhaan also claims that he had shared all the details with her.

Lashing out at Rashami, Arhaan said that her allegations are baseless. Either she is trying to malign and defame him, or she is just trying to come out clear in front of people. Arhaan concluded saying, 'She is playing the woman card to gain everyone’s sympathy. She did the same thing inside the BB 13 house also.'

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai reminisces her journey from debut show Pari Hoon Main to Naagin 4 with a 'Then and Now' photo

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×