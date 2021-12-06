Is Rashami Desai's ex husband Nandish Sandhu living in with Ankita Shorey? Find Out

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu were married few year back and had gone their separate ways later. The actor was recently spotted with actress Ankita Shorey, as they walked out hand in hand after a dinner date. The pictures of the duo have gone viral all over the internet. Now Etimes TV has got report that the two of them are in a livin relationship.

As per reports Etimes TV reporters called Rashami Desai's ex-husband to confirm the news. He first wanted to know who had clicked the pictures and said that while he would take a look at them as he didn't know what we were talking about. After seeing the pictures, he went silent for some time.

Ankita Shorey resonated with Nandish and was in complete denial of any courtship. She said "I had both dengue and COVID together, and I am still recovering. God saved me luckily. I have to rest in intervals. Yesterday when I was walking out (from the restaurant), I was almost fainting (post-COVID side effects). Luckily, I had friends around to assist. But yes as and when if there is anything to tell, I definitely will. Jab aisa kuch hai hi nahi toh main kya baat karun?"

Nandish then texted us to say that he would rather prefer talking about his work and a lot of things have changed in the last 2 years for good. "Jab milunga toh aapko sab bataunga. I shall talk in detail."

As per the words doing rounds, the love between Nandish Sandhu and Ankita Shorey has grown by leaps and bounds and they have been together for about 4 years now despite a brief rocky patch in the recent past.



Also read- Rashmi Desai opens up on being judged by fashion critics: I'm stubborn and unfazed by them