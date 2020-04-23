Rashami Desai's fan made sketches prove she is aging like fine wine; See Photos

Rashami Desai's is one of the most loved actress of the Telly Town. People love her and these beautiful sketches of the Naagin 4 actress made by her fans is just a proof of that. Take a look.

has faced many hurdles in her life, both professionally and personally. But, each time she has shown her strong side and risen back with more power. Well, it takes a lot of courage and support to fight a war. In all these times, the actress's family, friends, and fans have stood by her side. Yes, apart from Rashami's loved ones, her fandom has also been her backbone. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress's fans have loved and supported her in whatever situations she has come across.

Her popularity increased further when she participated in Bigg Boss 13. In the show too, Rashami had her ups and downs, and her fans backed her completely. They kept supporting her, and the actress reached the grand finale and was a part of the Top 5. Though unfortunately, she couldn't bag the trophy, she won many hearts for being real, loving, forgiving, and strong. After BB 13, the Naagin 4 actress has stayed in constant touch with her fans over social media.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai REVEALS her plans to meet Bigg Boss 13's BFF Asim Riaz; Find Out

She keeps sharing new pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. She also treats them with glimpses from her personal life very often. Now, with the Coronavirus lockdown, to keep her fans entertained Rashami also holds live sessions with her fans to chat and answer some of their questions. While Rashami does her bit for them, her fans also shower her with immense love via comments and special surprises. Many of her artistic fans have also sketched her pictures to show what she means to them.

Yes, we've got our hands on some beautiful sketches of Rashami Desai made by her fans, wherein they have poured their heart for her on a piece of paper which is priceless. From sketching her old photos, to drawing her recent images, all these fan-made sketches show that Rasahmi is aging like fine wine. She looks awe-inspiring in all of them. And even though the sketches are monochrome, the absence of the colours isn't felt, as Rashami's beauty makes up for the colours. In fact, the sketches are simple yet extremely elegant, proving that Rashami is a true diva. Well, we must say, Rashami is very lucky to have such fans, who love her without any conditions and limitless.

Take a look at Rashami's fan made sketches here:

Meanwhile, the Uttaran actress's personal life again made headlines as her bank out details got leaked on the internet. The bank statements showed that her ex-boyfriend had been removing cash from her accounts in her absence and without her knowledge. Talking about the same, Rashami revealed that she had the screenshots of her bank documents with her accounting staff and some others as she was confused about why Arhaan would have done that.

The actress said that Arhaan owes her more than Rs. 15 lakh. While Arhaan claims that Rashami is doing all this to malign his image, the latter says that she could have done it before, but this mess has a toll on her on the emotional front.

All this all, her fans and BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee are supporting her completely. What are your thoughts on the same? Also, do you like the fan-made sketches? If you some more, do drop it in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's 'Happy family' THROWBACK photo with her mom and brother speaks volumes of their bond

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×