Rashami Desai's 'Happy family' THROWBACK photo with her mom and brother speaks volumes of their bond

Naagin 4 Rashami Desai's old picture her mother and brother is every family ever.

is on a throwback spree. Yes, the actress is taking down the memory lane and reminiscing her good old days. Whether it is about her debut show or her childhood pictures, Rashami is sharing old photos from her beautiful collection with her fans on social media. And yesterday was no different, the diva dropped in yet another 'blast from the past' and took us all by surprise. This time, the photo was not with her friends, but rather with her beloved family.

The Naagin 4 actress shared a throwback photo with her brother (Gaurav) and mommy (Rasila Ji) on her Instagram story. Well, the picture was originally shared by some of Rashami's fan page, and then the actress re-shared it on her profile as well. The picture seems to be taken from the trio's old 'movie date', wherein all of them are standing in front of a mirror as Rashami's clicks the picture. Rashami is seen at her casual best as she wears blue jeans and a red top. Her overcoat added to her the panache to her outfit. The little messy hair and the wide smile on her face adds to the overall charm.

Well, we must say, we look at Rashami's 'simple yet elegant' look. While Rashami's mom donned a red kurta, Gaurav looked cool in a black tee-shirt and blue jeans. If we look at it this way, both Gaurav and Rashami's mom, tried to match their outfits with that of the actress as they wore attires of somewhat similar colours. Well, the trio looks extremely cute and happy together. Rashami's 'Happy family' picture surely speaks volumes of the great bond that they share. It gives us vibes of every other family and we can't take our eyes of this 'blast from the past.'

A few days ago, another photo of the Uttaran actress was doing the rounds on social media. In this picture, Rashami was seen getting all goofy with her little niece and brother. It again happens to be a mirror selfie, this time clicked by Gaurav. In the snap, the trio is seen relaxing on each other. Yes, you read that right! While Rashami is lazing around on the floor, her niece is seated over her, and Gaurav on the top. Well, it looks like another version of a piggyback, but it is too cute to handle.

While Rashami is seen donning a white sweatshirt with 'kiss' emojis, Gaurav has worn a grey tee-shirt and their cutesy niece is also wearing a hoodie. The picture seems to be taken from a rehearsal hall with mirrors all around. The trio is all smiles as they pose for a click, and look extremely adorable together. Their happy faces and the comfort level is too good.

Take a look at the Rashami's throwback pictures here:

Meanwhile, Rashami is spending her quarantine time with her family and making some beautiful memories to cherish. She is also making the most of her time to interact with her fans and is often seen coming live on Instagram for having a conversation with them. On the work front, she is seen playing the role of Nayanatra aka Shalakha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The show also stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Vijendra Kumeria and in lead roles. There are rumours that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla may join the show, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

What are your thoughts on Rashami's 'happy-happy' family pictures? Doesn't she look the happiest with her loved ones? Let us know in the comment section below.

