Rashami Desai's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 Choreographer Deepak Singh to tie the knot with fiancee Raveena Choudhary

It's raining weddings and marriages in the Telly world again. Now after actors Neha Pendse and Anurag Sharma, another TV personality is all set to take the big plunge. We're talking about dancer and choreographer Deepak Singh, who is known for his stint in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa. The young man was the choreographer of Bigg Boss 13 contestant in the fifth season of Jhalak Dikh Laja. Yes, the popular choreographer from the dancing reality show will get married to Raveena Choudhary in a traditional wedding ceremony in Delhi. Though the wedding date has not been confirmed yet, the couple recently enjoyed their haldi ceremony.

Deepak shared several pictures and videos from his haldi ceremony on his Instagram handle and the duo looked extremely elated to take on the new phase. In the posts, the soon-to-be bride and groom are seen enjoying a gala time with their family, cousins and close-friends. Both of them chose to twin in yellow attires. While Deepak looked dapper in an embroidered kurta pyjama, Raveena dazzled in a salwar kameez and floral accessories. They danced and clicked selfies together to make the day memorable.

Check out pictures from Deepak and Raveena's haldi ceremony here:

Talking about Jhalak Dikh Laja 5, Rashami and Deepak became the first runner-up of the show. The duo received amazing responses for their performances by judges , and Remo D’Souza. Deepak has choreographed many other TV celebrities including Prachi Desai, Parul Chauhan, Pratyusha Bannerjee, Sophie Choudry and Shamita Shetty during his journey with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Deepak and Raveena exchanged wedding rings has exchanged rings on August 12, 2019, in a private ceremony attended by their close family and friends. Just like Deepak, Raveena is also a choreographer by profession. We wish the couple heartiest congratulations and a happy future ahead.

