Rashami Desai's Naagin 4 co star Vijayendra Kumeria has a hilarious take on her phone obsession; WATCH

Vijayendra Kumeria aka Dev from Naagin 4, recently teased co-star Rashami Desai aka Shalakha for being constantly lost in her cell phone while shooting with a hilarious video. Take a look.

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama, Naagin 4 is soon going to bid goodbye to its fans. Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev), (Shalaka aka Nayantara), and (Vishakha) are busy shooting for the show's 'grand' finale. Fans are left with a bittersweet feeling of Naagin 4 cast bidding adieu and welcoming Naagin 5. However, the actors are keeping fans cheerful with fun-loving BTS moments from the sets, giving everyone moments to cherish after the show comes to an end.

Recently, Vijayendra Kumeria took to his social media handle to share a hilarious moment with co-star Rashami Desai revealing her 'love and obsession' with her phone, and it has left everyone in splits. In the video, Vijayendra is seen making a video of how Rashami quickly gets engrossed and checks her phone, the moment there's a break amid the shot. The two are seen sitting inside a car. While Rashami is lost in her phone, Vijayendra has a big smile on his face as he records this video.

Sharing this funny clip on his Instagram story, the handsome hunk teased Rashami. He wrote, 'I switch on and off in a split second and Rashami is over the phone again.' The actress also took note of Vijayendra's funny take and replied with her witty sense of humor. She wrote, Every time I see any call, I end up going on Pinterest or Stroytel. Sabko lagta hai me badi vyast hu (Everyone thinks that I'm quite busy)'. Rashami and Vijayendra's fun social media banter has got all their fans bursting in laughter.

Take a look at Vijayendra and Rashami's posts here:

Naagin 4 has been witnessing some huge twists and turns in its comeback episodes. The supernatural drama started airing fresh episodes from July 18 (2020) and has managed to hook the audience with its thrilling plot. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

