Rashami Desai's Naagin moment from Bigg Boss 13 is UNMISSABLE; See pic

Rashami Desai's Naagin moment from Bigg Boss 13 proves she was the prefect the Nia Sharma starrer. Check it out.

's Bigg Boss 13 journey was a roller-coaster ride. We saw her laugh, cry, get angry, play pranks, cook, fall in love and also be heartbroken. However, even after so many ups and downs, the actress stood strong and played the game with dignity. On multiple occasions she expressed her wish to quit the show, but with sheer determination, Rashami became one of the top 5 contestants. From her friendship with Asim Riaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee to her fights with Sidharth Shukla, the diva lived moments that she will surely cherish in her life.

After BB 13 got over on February 15 (2020), Rashami's fans were yearning to see her make a comeback on the small screen. And within some days, the beautiful actress gave them a surprise as she joined the cast of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. But, we tell you, Rashami had already played a Naagin in BB 13 house? Yes, you read it right! Rashami already had her 'Naagin moment' in the 'tedha' season before she entered Naagin 4. How do you ask?

Well, fret not! We're talking about Rashami's Naagin dance in the BB 13 house. Yes, Rashami was seen doing the popular Naagin dance in 's show. She recently took to her Instagram handle to recall her fun-filled and happy Naagin dance with a co-contestant. In the picture, Rashami is seen dressed in a blue traditional dress with a beautiful pair of earrings. The smile on her face proves that she was extremely elated at that moment. Well, it looks like Rashami was already prepping up for being a part of the fourth season of Naagin 4!

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress joined the Nia Sharma (Brinda), Vijay Kumeria (Dev) and (Vishakha) starrer supernatural drama as Shalakha. Though there were many rumours that Rashami will replace Jasmin Bhasin, who played Nayantara in the show. However, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Jasmin broke her silence on all the speculations and revealed that she was already aware of whatever will happen.

Jasmin said, 'My exit from the show was planned from day one, and so was Rashami's exit. When I signed for the role, I knew when and why will my character be bumped off. I was well aware of what was going to happen, and I was fine with it. It is not in her hands or my hands what is written about her.'

There are also reports that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will also enter Naagin 4, however, no confirmation has been made about the same. Though Naagin 4 started well, its TRP's went sinking and the makers are putting all efforts to bring it back on the top again. And looks like Rashami's entry has helped, as the Naagin 4 is again fairing quite well on the TRP charts.

Well, we couldn't recall who the other BB 13 contestant is in the picture with Rashami enjoying the Naagin dance. But just by the looks of it, we guess it is none other than Punjab Ki , Shehnaaz Gill, we may be wrong. What are your thoughts on Rashami's Naagin 4 moment from BB 13? Who do you think the co-contestant is? Let us know in the comment section below.

