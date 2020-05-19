Rashami Desai's niece teases her for being obsessed with social media and her reaction is EPIC; Watch video

Rashami's Desai's reaction on being taunted by niece Bhavya for overusing social media platforms during lockdown is relatable and extremely funny. Take a look.

is a social media sensation today, and we're not exaggerating. Everything the actress does spreads like wildfire on the internet. Whether its a casual picture or a funny video, anything shared by Rashami grabs attention within a few moments. Her journey in the field of acting and entertainment has been long. She rose to fame with her impeccable performance in Colors TV's show Uttaran opposite Tinaa Dattaa. Till today, many address her as Tapu aka Tapasya, and she is overwhelmed by the viewer's response.

However, her stint in the controversial show Bigg Boss 13 gave her an unprecedented boost. In BB 13, fans saw the real and raw side of Rashami and loved her even more. Her fan base increased to no limits, and today she has a fan army of her own. She has always been popular on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. The actress leaves no chance to interact with her extended family aka fans and make them feel special.

To get more close to her fans, and treat them with more surprises, the actress joined another very 'famous' social media platform. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about TikTok. Rashami followed the trend, and made her big debut on Tiktok recently, and left everyone awestruck. The actress broke many records within hours of joining the interactive platform and gained above 4 million followers within moments of creating an account. Well, the numbers only go to show how much the actress is loved.

The first video she posted on the app was with someone special, and it is none other than her niece Bhavya. Yes, Rashami made her first tiktok video with her little munchkin who she shares great chemistry with and it is just hilarious. In the video, Bhavya is seen taunting and teasing Rashami for her social media obsession during quarantine and the Dil Se Dil Tak actress's on her niece's earful is just priceless.

In the video, Rashami can be seen asking little Bhavya if she is on Instagram or Snapchat. But, the girl replies that she does not use any of these apps. Bhavya's reply leaves Rashami surprised and she goes on to ask, 'Then what do you have?' To which the little girl replies in a savage tone, 'A life.' Rashami is left stunned and shocked by the little one's reply and her expression will leave you in splits.

Although the video is quite funny and cute, Rashami reminded the audience to get off their phones and indulge in some real-life interaction with their family and use the quarantine time to do something productive. Well, not to miss, Rashami looks absolutely jaw-dropping in the traditional attire, and little Bhavya is adorable. This video speaks volumes of the bond they share and it is just awe-inspiring.

Meanwhile, the actress is making the most of her time at home. She is spending quality time with her family, cooking, working out, binge-watching shows, and much more. What are your thoughts on Rashami and Bhavya's video? Let us know in the comment section below.

