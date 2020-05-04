Rashami Desai's RARE pictures with her bhaiya, bhabhi and niece cannot be missed

Rashami Desai recently shared some never-seen-before pictures with her bhaiya, bhabhi and niece on her social media handle, and they are just too cute to handle. Take a look.

's love for her family is not hidden from anyone. Just like all of us, Rashami is close to her family and shares a great bond with them. However, the actress had some ups and downs with them, but after her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, everything is fine between them. While we all are in lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the beautiful actress is making the most of this time to spend with her family.

The diva is spending some quality time with her family members, having conversations with them, playing with them, and much more. She enjoys a huge following on social media and often treats her fans with glimpses from her personal life. And this is just what happened recently. The pretty face shares some never-seen-before pictures with her bhaiya, bhabhi, and niece. Yes, you read that right! Rashami has shared some throwback photos with her brother, sister-in-law, and cute niece Bhavya on her Instagram handle.

In one picture, Rashami and her bhabhi are seen chilling together at a restaurant as little Bhavya sits on Rashami's laps. While Rashami and Bhavya are colour coordinated in pink, Rashami's bhabhi is seen wearing a traditional green kurta. The three beauties are all smiles as they pose for a picture together. What steals the show here, is the way Rashami has put her arms around Bhavya. It only shows the love and affection she has for her.

The second picture seems to be taken at home. While Bhavya is missing here, we finally get to see Rashami's dear brother. In the photo, Rashami is seen kneeling on the floor with a cute pose, as her bhaiya-bhabhi pose romantically. Again the smiles on their faces are the highlight. Also, Rashami's ethnic look is on point, and her charm is to die for.

Well, these two photos prove that 'old is gold' and Rashami looks the happiest when she is around her family. The Naagin 4 actress's beauty is doubled up when she is next to people who she loves dearly, and who love her back. We remember how Rashami complained to her nephew and niece that her bhaiya is not talking to her during the family week in BB 13. And seeing her posting these 'blasts from the past' photos ensures that differences between them have been sorted, and our beloved Rashami is in a happy place.

Take a look at Rashami's throwback photos here:

On the work front, Rashami is seen playing the role of Shalakha aka Nayanatara in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The show also stars Nia Sharma, , and Vijendra Kumeria in lead roles. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, shootings have been stalled and actors are enjoying a sudden break at their homes.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress is spending her quarantine quite productively. She is doing yoga, cooking, cleaning the house, painting, exploring her creative side, and also engaging fans with her chat show titled, 'The RD Show.'

What are your thoughts on Rashami's rare pictures with her bhaiya, bhabhi, and niece? Aren't they just too cute to handle? Also, are you missing the Uttaran actress on screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

