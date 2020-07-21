Rashami Desai's shares an adorable photo of cuddling her dog; Actress schools people who ill treat pets

Rashami Desai shared an adorable picture with her furry firend, and also penned down a hard-hitting not for people who ill-treat or abandon their pets. Read on to know more.

is one of the most fun-loving personalities in the Indian Television industry. The actress is quite active on social media, and often gives glimpses of her personal and professional life to her fans. While she is busy shooting for the finale episodes of supernatural drama Naagin 4, she is leaving no stone unturned to interact with her fans. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with her 'pooch' and it is a treat for all dog lovers.

In the photo, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress can be seen cuddling with her furry friend, and it is all things cute. Wearing a blue t-shirt, Rashami is seen showering her love and kisses on her doggo, and it shows the pure bond she shares with her pet. She captioned it as, 'Hello, somebody save me from my mommy!' While Rashami's cutesy picture with her doggie is all about positivity and love, in a post before that, the beautiful actress lost her cool on people who mistreat their pet animals.

The Uttaran actress penned down a hard-hitting venting her anger on everyone who abandons and ill-treat their pets, in these difficult times of COVID-19. She lashed at pet owners for not taking care of their pets during the lockdown and leaving them alone. While Rashami is known for 'speaking her mind' and not mincing words, she often keeps it calm. However, the actress slammed people for abandoning their pets and also said that such people should be punished.

She wrote, 'People who abandon their pet, or ill-treat them, or even take out all their frustration on them, should get penalized. They should be jailed for at least 3 months. And after that, they should be sent to China.'

Take a look at Rashami's posts here:

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist, as per reports, will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi's special edition named 'Khatron Ke Khildai Reloaded.' She recently made her short-film debut with Adhvik Mahajan co-starrer Tamas, which received an overwhelming response from everyone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

