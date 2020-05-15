Rashami Desai's STRONG message on 'equality, humanity and beauty' is the need of the hour; Take a look

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai recently shared pictures of herself in different avatars with a strong message on 'equality, humanity and beauty' and it will touch your heart. Check them out.

We've often heard the phrase, 'Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.' But, there are still times, when we end up judging people on their looks, clothes, makeup, skin color, weight, and more. It's no news that looks matter the most when you're a celebrity. Many times, actors are also bullied for their weight, laughed at by the fashion for their sense of style. However, with all the criticism and trolling they have to move on. Recently, took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful and strong message on 'equality, humanity, and beauty'.

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist, shared some awe-inspiring pictures, wherein she is dressed in different avatars. From Hindu to Christian to Muslim, the actress is dressed as a woman belonging to the varied religions in our country. She looks gorgeous as ever in all the photos, but it is the message that is more important here. Though we claim to live in modern society, we still come across news based on religious and caste issues. While we all are trying to live in peace, such incidents are far from over.

Rashami's recent pictures, talk about this very essential topic of treating everyone with equal respect. Regardless of their caste, creed, gender, or religion, every person is equal before God and before the law. So, we must respect, accept, and love them for who they are. Sharing these breathtaking pictures Rashami wrote, 'A person is either your brother in faith or equal in humanity.' She emphasized, 'Before God, we are all equally wise, and equally foolish.' Summarizing her thoughts on the varied people in our country, Rashami wrote, 'Everyone is equally beautiful.'

Rashami is extremely beautiful, and in all these pictures she looks extremely stunning. But this time it is her thoughts that have touched our hearts. Being an actor is difficult, as they have an impact on a larger audience. Everything they do is noticed by people, and their viewpoints influence their fans. And we must say, Rashami is making a mark in educating and influencing her followers. Fans learn a lot from the stars that they follow, and Rashamis is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the right word is spread among the masses.

India is a secular country, and with the things happening around, it was high time someone spoke about it in a subtle yet powerful manner. Explaining the importance of equality and humanity is the need of the hour, as the entire world is going through a crisis, and we have to fight this war against Coronavirus together. Kudos, to the Naagin 4 actress for sharing this bold, strong, and much-needed message with the world.

Meanwhile, the actress is having a gala time at home with her family as they follow quarantine. She is cooking, cleaning, doing yoga, watching series, interacting with fans, and also exploring her creative side. The diva is currently seen opposite Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in Naagin 4. However, the shooting of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama has been stalled owing to the lockdown.

Fans have been showering Rashami for her idea to spread love and stop haet. What are your thoughts on Rashami's latest posts? Let us know in the comment section below.

