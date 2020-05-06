Rashami Desai's throwback PICTURES with Arjun Bijlani and his son Ayaan show their fun moments

Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai's throwback photos with Arjun Bijlani and his son Ayaan are a major throwback to their happy moments. Check them out here.

is one of the warmest persons you will ever come across. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for the longest time and thus has a cordial rapport with almost all celebrities. With her cute, innocent, charming, and friendly personality, Rashami knows how to develop a bond with others. However, there are some actors who are really close to her heart. While we all know of her bond with Ankita Lokhande, Arti Singh, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, there's someone else who she shares a great equation with. We're talking about . Yes, Rashami and Arjun have extremely 'good friends' and share a great bond.

Though the two talented actors may have not shared screen space on a TV show, they have always supported each other in whatever they do. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress was invited as a guest at the launch of Kitchen Champion 5, which was hosted by Arjun. The duo was seen having a gala time pulling each other's legs and sharing some light moments. Not only this, but Arjun had also expressed his angst against Sidharth Shukla for his 'Aisi ladki' comments on Rashami during their stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two have great chemistry and understanding and are often seen chilling together. Well, Arjun and Rashami both have happy-go-lucky personalities, and thus they gel up quite well.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Sidharth Shukla a mirror; REVEALS plans of live session with him & Rashami Desai

Today, we have got our hands on some throwback pictures of Rashami with Arjun and his son Ayaan. Yes, we've dug out some old photos that will make you nostalgic and want to see them together on the screen again. In the first picture, Rashami and Arjun are seen having a relaxing time together, as they decided to pose for a quick selfie. While Rashami looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder dress, Arjun looks dapper in his casuals.

The other pictures are filled with loads of cuteness. Well, it is a monochrome photo, wherein Arjun is seen laying his head on Rashami's lap, and in return, Rashami puts her head on that of Arjun's. The two are seen holding hands, and the smile on their face steals the show. They look extremely adorable and happy together.

In the third picture, Rashami is seen holding baby Ayaan in her arms as they pose for a picture in the passage area of society. The two are seen twinning in white, as they experiment with some social media filters (the flower tiara on their heads). Rashami is all smiles, but little Ayaan looks a little confused. However, together they look like a cute bundle of happiness. The picture was shared by Rashami on her Instagram story a few days ago.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's RARE pictures with her bhaiya, bhabhi and niece cannot be missed

These 'blast from the past' pictures are too cute to handle, and they prove the fact that 'old is gold.' The trio's happy and fun moments together make us want to see them spend some quality time again, once the Coronavirus-infused lockdown is over and everything jumps back to normalcy.

Take a look ar Rashami's throwback photos with Arjun and Ayaan:

Meanwhile, both the actors are spending their quarantine with their families and enjoying every bit of it. They are cooking, cleaning, exploring their creative side, and also making some beautiful memories with their loved ones. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×