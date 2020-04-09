Rashami Desai's THROWBACK pictures with Arti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Mrunal Jain & Tinaa Datta are UNMISSABLE

Rashami Desai shared some adorable throwback pictures with her BFF's Arti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Mrunal Jain and Tinaa Datta and you cannot miss them. Take a look.

is not new to the Telly world. She has been here for a fruitful time and ruled the hearts of many. The diva started her journey in the Indian Television industry back 2006 with Raavan. However, she became a household name through her Colors' TV show Uttaran. And since then, there has been no looking back for the talented actress. Her professional life went booming, and she became a part of many daily soap operas and reality shows as well.

In the due course of time, Rashami made many friends in the industry. Known for her friendly and bubbly nature, her bond with many people grew strong and she formed her own 'pal gang.' Though just like many of us, she may not be able to meet each of them often, she ensures to keep in touch with them in some way or the other. And yesterday maybe it was just that day when the beautiful actress took down her memory lane with her dear friends.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress who has been quite active on social media off late (thanks to quarantine), treated her fans with some throwback pictures with a few of her best buddies. Yes, looks Rashami opened her box of old memories and gave us a 'blast from the past'. In the first picture, she is seen posing with her BFF and ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Singh along with Prince Narula's pretty wifey Yuvika Chaudhary. While Rashami is all smiles and is holding Yuvika, Arti is seen hugging her and pecking a sweet kiss on her cheeks.

The second photo is a still from her Uttaran days with a good friend and ex co-star Tinna Datta. The two beauties played the roles of Tapasya (Tappu) and Icchha in the show. They're seen sitting on a couch as they embrace each other. The faces are lit with happiness. The third and last photo is Rashami's 'old selfie' with her rakhi brother Mrunal Jain. She captioned the same as 'Me and my brother.'

Well, we loved to see all these beautiful past pictures and they all made us nostalgic. We must say, Rashami sure knows how to maintain a healthy and good bond with everyone. Undoubtedly she is one of the warmest persons in the Telly town. The gorgeous actress is growing like 'fine wine' and her beauty is only enhancing with her age.

Take a look at Rashami's pictures here:

Talking about Rashami she recently completed her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Though she did not win the trophy, she emerged as the 4th runner-up on 's show. Later, she went on to join Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 as Shalakha. The show also stars Nia Sharma, Vijay Kumeria and in the lead roles.

The actress is currently enjoying her self-isolation time by interacting with her fans, hosting a brand new 'RD show' on social media and video calling her friends. On Twitter, she recently lauded Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray for converting the NSCI Dome into a huge quarantine center to fasten COVID-19 testing across Maharashtra.

What are your thoughts on Rashami's throwback pictures? Are you excited for her new episode of 'The RD Show' with RJ Malishka as the special guest this time? Let us know in the comment section below.

