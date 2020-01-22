Rashami Desai's Uttaran co star Krrip Kapur Suri becomes proud father of a baby girl; Names her 'Ray'

Uttaran fame Krrip Kapur Suri and his Wife Simran have been blessed with a cute baby girl. Deets inside.

It is time to send congratulatory messages to TV actor Krrip Kapur Suri and his wife Simran, as the couple has been blessed with a cute baby girl. It was in Novemeber last year that Krrip had announced that he will be welcoming his first child soon. Though the initial date set for Simran's delivery was 14th February, Valentine's Day, but it seems the bundle of joy arrived earlier and it is a January baby for the couple. Yes, the duo welcomed their baby girl on January 19, 2020.

Krrip confirmed the news with Times of India and said that they've been blessed with Goddess Lakshmi. Expressing his feelings he said that it is beyond amazing feeling and they are on top of the world now. He said that the happiness cannot be out down i words. The little munchkin is the is the best gift that they've received from God, and she has spread positivity inn their lives ever since her arrival.

Further Krrip also revealed her baby girl's name, he said that they have named her 'Ray Kapur Suri.' Revealing why he chose to name her Ray, he added that she has come in their lives as a ‘Ray’ of hope of peace, love and happiness. He also mentioned that the little princess is everything that we ever dreamed of in their life. We wish the couple a heartiest congratulations and send loads of happiness and love to their little doll.

On the professional front, Krrip Kapur Suri has been a part of several popular shows Phulwa, Sadda Haq, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Laal Ishq among others. He also played the role of Asgar in starrer Uttaran, while he was last seen in Vish.

Credits :Times of India

