Rashami Desai's Uttaran co star Tinaa Dattaa spots her near a chaat corner amid lockdown but there's a twist

Tinaa Dattaa recently spotted her Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai near a chaat corner in Mumbai amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, but there's an interesting twist. Take a look.

has been spending most of her time on social media amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, just like most of us. She is cooking, cleaning, getting creative and most importantly making time for her family and fans. While we all know that the stay-at-home orders are getting difficult, but it looks like we're soon making through it. Ever since Rashami stepped out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, there's hardly been a day that she does not share her whereabouts with her fans. And yesterday was no different.

While we all know staying in self-isolation is the only way to curb the spread of COVID-19, what if I tell you Rashami was recently seen at a chaat shop. Yes, her Uttaran co-star Tinaa Dattaa spotted her at a chat corner. Well, fret not! Our beloved Rashami is not breaking any rules, there's an interesting twist to this spotting scenario. Well, Tinaa spotted Rashami's advertisement poster near a chat corner in Mumbai amid the lockdown. Yes, you read that right! It was only Rashami's poster.

Tinaa took to Instagram handle to share this unique spotting of her dear friend Rashami. With it, Tina wrote, 'Spotted Miss Rashami Desai.' The diva loved Tinaa's sweet gesture and re-posted her story on IG and thanked her for her kind gesture. So, now you know it was a mere 'poster spotting', but yet very delightful. In the poster, we see Rashami getting all happy holding an ice-cream in her hand.

With curled hair, mouth wide open and the happiness on her face, it only reminds us of Rashami's pasta date after BB 13. Well, we must say, Rashami is a true blue foodie, but she's kept herself so well maintained, and we're just in awe of her beauty. Yesterday, Tinaa was all awestruck by Rashami's selfie and couldn't spot commenting on her cutesy picture. Tinaa Dattaa wrote 'Kinni Sundar' (How beautiful), and many of their fans went all 'awww' over their friendship.

Take a look at Tina's post here:

The two beauties share a great bond and first met on the sets of their show Uttaran which kick-started back in 2009. They played the older versions of Tapasya (Tappu) Thakur and Ichha Bharti Singh. The male lead in the show was played by Rashami's ex-husband Nandish Sandhu. The show had a smooth run for around 5 years. Uttaran garnered a lot of attention for its unique concept, which revolved around the loves of two friends from different socio-economic backgrounds.

Currently, Rashami is seen as Shalakha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The show also stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and in the lead roles. Ever since Rashami's entry, the show has yet again picked up on TRP charts. There are also rumours that Rashami's Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will join the cast. However, no confirmations have been made yet in view of this.

What are your thoughts on Tina and Rashami's fun banter amid this social distancing phase? Do you want to see the two share screen space again? Let us know in the comment section below.

