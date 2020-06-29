Ratan Raajputh meets Sushant Singh Rajput's father & REVEALS she feels strong: I was disturbed post his demise

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actress Ratan Raajputh recently met late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father and sister at their home. She took to her Instagram handle to shared her feelings to meeting and talking to Sushant's father.

It has been over weeks since Sushant Singh Rajput left us. The young actor passed away on June 14 (2020). Sushant's untimely death left the entire country in shock and pain. Everyone is still reeling over the young soul's unfortunate death. The actor allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra (Mumbai) apartment, but police investigations are on. Several celebrities and personalities have visited the late actor's residence in Patna to offer their condolences to his family. Among them who paid a visit to Sushant's family was Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actress Ratan Raajputh.

The actress recently went to Sushant's house in Patna to meet his father. Ratan took to her Instagram handle to share her feelings after meeting Sushant's family. She revealed how she was disturbed and feeling low after the talented actor's sudden demise, but after talking to Sushant's father she has gained strength. She also spoke about how Sushant's father is dealing with the loss of his young son, and how he is keeping himself strong during the most difficult phase of his life. In a 7 minute long talk on Instagram Ratan expressed her feelings after meeting Sushant's father and her elder sister, and said that she has realised that even after such a big incident that life moves on and one has to move forward.

The Santoshi Maa actress shared that she was completely disturbed and heartbroken after the news of Sushant's demise. She was not willing to talk to anyone, but now she is fine. She revealed that she recently visited Sushant's home in Patna to meet his family. She was scared about what she would talk to them, and how she would console them for their loss. However, she said that things turned out completely different. Ratan said that after talking to Sushant's father, she gained strength from him.

Ratan said that Sushant's father did not speak much, but yet he said so many things. She said, 'He (Sushant's father) was very stable and quiet. His energy is totally different.' The actress also met Sushant's elder sister, and said that she has got strength after meeting them. Ratan stated, 'I have realised even after such a big incident how life moves on and how you have to move forward.'

She said that after meeting the late actor's family, something has changed in her internally/. She is feeling quite strong in her normal life. She shared that she was extremely low in the past few days, and was not able to understand what is going on. But, now she is back and is feeling strong again.

