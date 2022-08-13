Ratan Raajputh remembers a dreadful incident in her life when a boy dragged her into jungle

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo star Ratan Raajputh recently opened up about the most horrifying incident in her life in her recent vlog. Ratan hasn't been active on television lately, but she stays in touch with her fans through her vlogs. In her recent vlog, Ratan recalled an incident from her early days, when she used to do theatre at Mandi House, Delhi.

Ratan recently bought a new phone for herself, and while recording the vlog, Ratan remembered the spine-chilling incident where her phone got snatched by petty theft, and she got stuck in a life-threatening situation. Ratan stated that one day while she was returning home from Mandi House, she was talking to her mother on the phone. Soon she realised that a boy was trying to pull her phone. Before she can do anything, he snatched the phone from her. Ratan further added that she was shouting for help, but no one stepped forward, and just stood there.

Watch the vlog here

Ratan Raajputh followed that thief, and he brought her far away into a stranded, dense forest. Ratan was terrified knowing about it. Later, she encountered another boy, Ratan asked him to help but he hold her hand and was forcibly dragging her further into the jungle. The boy was saying, "Aa tujhe tera phone dilata hoon." Finally, she got genuine help from a NIFT student, and he dropped Ratan home safely.

After narrating the incident, Ratan asserted that she gets terrified remembering that day, and her expression emotes her fear clearly.

Ratan Raajputh professional life

Ratan got immense fame with her show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Her character of Laali is still been recalled as one of the most entertaining, path-breaking characters of Indian television. Raajputh has also been a part of other shows like Raavan, Raadha Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Santoshi Maa, Fear Files and Vighnaharta Ganesh. Ratan has also been a part of Bigg Boss 7.

Also read- Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo star Ratan Raajputh does farming in village; See PICS