Ratna Pathak Shah Birthday Special: 5 most admirable roles of the remarkable actress

On the birthday of the ace actress Ratna Pathak Shah, we have listed her 5 most popular roles that created an impact on the audiences.

The popular TV and film actress Ratna Pathak Shah is among the veteran actresses of India. She is prominently known for her excellent acting skills in theatre, TV, and movies. On her 64th birthday we bring across her most prominent and immemorable shows:

Sunita in Idhar Udhar- The actress rose to fame from the popular TV serial Idhar Udhar, which was a comedy show featuring the lives of two sisters Ratna Pathak and Supriya Pathak. The show as first aired in 1985. She played the role of a young happy go lucky girl, who is an air hostess.

Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai- The show is considered the most popular show of her life. Ratna Pathak played the role of a modern and elite woman. Her fashion sense was impeccable and ways ahead of her time. She won several awards for her role as Maya Sarabhai. Her witty remarks, comic timing, her style, and her dialogue delivery added stars to her character.

Buaji in Lipstick Under My Burkha- The role of buaji was immensely appreciated in the film. It is a unique and completely non-stereotype role, which she portrayed spectacularly. She played the role of a 50 years old woman who decides to explore her fantasy. But her secret is exposed and she is shamed for it. Her role as Usha was completely outstanding.

Sunita in Kapoor & Sons- In the movie, the actress played the role of a woman who is aware of her husband’s affair and has a troubled marriage. She played the roles of a mother, a dutiful wife, an entrepreneur, and a person who keeps the house stable. Her performance in the movies for very impactful and shattering as she deals with the complex realities of life.

Sandhya Sandhu in Thappad- The film was released in the year 2020 and was critically appreciated for raising an important topic of women's disrespect as well as domestic violence. In the movies starring Tapsi Pannu, the role of her mother was played by Ratna Pathak. Her acting of an old school mother asking her daughter to compromise and adjust, was very impactful. Her acting skills are very natural and she was immensely praised for her performance.

