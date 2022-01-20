Ratna Pathak Shah on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 3: We all will be delighted to come back

Over the years, Ratna Pathak Shah's depiction of Maya Sarabhai, a snooty socialite in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has gained cult status. The first season of the show, which aired on tv, was a huge success. In 2017, the 64-year-old made her OTT debut with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2. The second season Shah performance received mixed reviews from the show's fans, however she was praised for her stunning performance. In fact, many fans still anticipate if a third season is on the way.

In a conversation with News18 about a third season of the show, the talented actress shared, “We would all love there to be something in the making.” She added that it all depended on Aatish Kapadia (writer) because that show is nothing without him. “So if he can put an interesting script together, then I think we all will be delighted to come back,” she said. However she expressed that she felt the the second season was a bit of a mixed experience for the audience, as well as for the actors. She also revealed her hope for coming back stronger than that if they were to return.

When asked about the mixed reaction to the second season, Shah explained that it's challenging to strike the appropriate balance when making a comeback after a lengthy absence. She pointed out, “You feel that you know the world has changed so much around you, maybe you should also change?” She guessed that maybe the audience wanted something familiar and pondered about how to give them that sense of familiarity, and yet to do something fresh. She also said that it is always a challenge on OTT where filmmakers try to do series in various seasons. She expressed, “If you take a long break, coming back is often difficult. So I hope this time around the break hasn’t been so long,” she added. She concluded by saying that she hoped they’d be able to do something interesting and expressed her hope of a third season happening soon.

Ratna Pathak Shah has adorned all kinds of platforms in her flourishing career spanning across decades as an actor, including theatre, television, films, and now OTT.

