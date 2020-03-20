Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Love Story: From co stars to life partners; Timeline of their fairy tale romance

Here's a look into Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's dreamy love story.

'We don't find love, it just happens!' You must have heard these lines in several Bollywood flicks, but might have seldom ignored thinking it is all fiction. But TV's popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are the best example that proves it right! They bumped into each other unknowingly and fell in love when they were not even looking for it! Well, as it is said, 'You get the greatest gifts of life when you aren't hunting for it'. And what better than a good life partner!

While the entertainment industry is filled with love stories, some touch your hearts. One such fairy tale love story is that of Telly Town's oh-so-cute couple, Ravi and Sargun. In times of flings, divorces and extra-marital affairs, the duo has proved that true love still exists. From being co-stars to becoming a real-life pair, the two share a beautiful romantic love story that will melt your heart. Today, we relive their 'Ishq Wala Love', and take you through their awe-inspiring love story.

Take a look at Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's love timeline:

1. The unforgettable first acquaintance:

Just what you might expect from actors, Ravi and Sargun first met on the sets of their show. Yes, they were colleagues aka co-stars, until love blossomed between the two. It all began on their show 12/24 Karol Bagh. While Sargun was already a part of the drama, Ravi was introduced later, as her on-screen retarded husband. Yes, they played reel life, husband and wife.

2. The unusual first impression:

When Sargun was showed pictures of Ravi during the look test, Sargun had a weird reaction. Her first reaction to Ravi's photos was, 'Cheee!' Can you believe it? And after that, Sargun was expecting an odd-looking guy on the sets

3.The wow meeting:

Sargun was left awestruck when she first finally saw and met her co-star Ravi. During the promo shoot, she was taken by a surprise as Ravi knocked on her vanity door, dressed in a red jacket, looking cool and cute. Her reaction from chee went to cuteeee! It is then when Sargun realized that Ravi was to play her husband.

On the contrary, Ravi found her extremely lively, chirpy and vibrant. Later, the co-stars understood that they're poles apart in choices, nature, and approach. But this did not stop them from getting attracted to each other.

4. The sweet realization:

There were instant liking and sparks between the two, but nobody took the first step. In fact, there was no such formal expression of love. Feelings just hit them and they realized that they've lost their hearts to each other. All was hunky-dory between them, and they just began dating.

5. Making it official:

While initially, they kept it a secret, after five months of courtship, Sargun made her relationship with Ravi official. They declared their love and soon they became the cutest couple of the Telly world. Well, something that started just like that, had made its way in everyone's hearts.

6. When he went down on his knees:

While Sargun had many qualms about Ravi was totally unromantic, the handsome hunk surprised her as he went down on one knee on national TV. Ravi planned a filmy proposal for her on the sets of Nach Baliye Season 5 in December 2012. He popped the question with a solitaire ring and of course, she said a YES! It was a complete 'aww' moment for everyone.

7. The beginning of a new journey:

Ever since their lovey-dovey proposal, news about their wedding started doing the rounds. Almost after a year of the dancing reality show, Ravi and Sargun decided to tie the knot. The two tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on 7 December 2013. Theirs was a big fat Indian wedding with all the festivities hadli, mehendi, engagement, sangeet and reception.

Much to everyone's surprise, Ravi drove to Sargun's place on December 5 at her mehendi, just to catch that look of happiness on her face. All their festivities were dipped in grandeur and were lavish beyond words. The couple looked splendid in traditional wear, and it felt like they're just out of a romantic Bollywood movie!

8. Happily ever after:

Sargun and Ravi have been setting couple of goals ever since they got hitched. They're the cutest couple of the younger lot. More than partners, they're each other's best friends, and that is the best part about them. From taking trips together to going on dates, to making quirky videos together, they prove 'Pyaar Dosti Hai!'

They refer to each other as 'bade and chote' on posts. Cute, isn't it. We simply love how they make us believe in the idiom 'made for each other' so strongly. Now that's what we call a true blue filmy story!

ALSO READ: Happy Wedding Anniversary: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's 'bade chote' banters and love has us hooked

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's Wedding Anniversary: 10 times when the stars proved they are TV’s power couple

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More