Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta offer couple goals as he shares a glimpse of their love life in frames; VIDEO

Ravi Dubey shares an adorable video of a wall in his home, which is filled with lovely photos of the couple.

The most adorable and style real-life couple in the television industry is definitely Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The couple met on the sets of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh, which was the first show of Sargun Mehta. They are the favorite TV couples of the audience and the couple often shares their love for one another on social media. They post pictures and videos of their sweet and love-filled moments. The Jamai Raja actor recently shared a video of a wall of his house with multiple pictures from various aspects of his life of togetherness.

In the new video shared by Ravi Dubey, he has provided a virtual tour of his hallway for his fans. He shared a video of a wall that is adorned with photos of him and his lovely wife, Sargun Mehta. There are also some decorations in the area.

See video here- Click

Several of his friends commented on the video like Priyank Sharma sent love emoji, Sara Afreen Khan wrote, “Wowwwwww”, Badshah also sent hearts. Milind Gadagkar wrote, “Beautiful and precious”, Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Amazing” and numerous fans dropped loving comments.

The actress also shared in media that she was not so keen about him when she first met him, but eventually, their fondness grew. They started dating as they had similar thought processes and enjoyed spending time with one another. Ravi Dubey proposed to Sargun on the sets of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2012 and of course, she said yes. They got married soon after in a traditional ceremony in 2013.

Also read- Ravi Dubey TALKS about his secret mantra of a happy life with Sargun Mehta: 'We walk together as a team'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×