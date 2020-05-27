Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta share a single frame after 10 years for Badshah's latest song 'Toxic'

TV's cutest couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have collaborated together after 10 long years for Badshah's latest song 'Toxic.' Here's how they created their magic on screen again.

Just a few weeks ago, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta had shared Badshah's picture on their Instagram handle, and the rapper in return posted the couple's picture. At that time, these sudden posts made us all wonder, if the trio is heading for a collaboration. Well, it seems like those were hints about their new song. Well, yesterday (May 26, 2020) the cute couple dropped in a sweet surprise for their fans as their song 'Toxic' was released. Yes, the joined hands with Badshah for a music video titled 'Toxic' and it is creating a huge buzz all over.

Before we tell you about the song, this collaboration is very special, as Ravi and Sargun had shared screen space after 10 long years. Yes, you read that right! After their first show '12/24 Karol Bagh', the actors have once again come in a single frame to spread their magic. Since the country is in a lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the song has been shot in the confines of their home. While Toxic has been penned and sung by Badshah, singer Payal has also lent her voice and also composed the soulful music. Badshah and Payal had earlier collaborated for the superhit number 'Genda Phool.'

Badshah is known for his peppy tracks, but Toxic is extremely different from all his previous songs. It is intense and non-linear. The story revolves around the toxicity that is created in a relationship over a period of time. It shows how a couple who is head-over-heels in love with each other, goes through misunderstandings, and their relationship deteriorates over time. It highlights how relationships can prove to be poisonous, and cause damage that is beyond repair.

Ravi and Sargun's acting and expressions are wonderful, and they look extremely good together onscreen. It's certainly a treat to watch them sharing the frame again, and their performances make the song very much relatable. Their chemistry is just on point, and they have surely set the screen on fire. The lyrics, music, and story are quite intriguing. Fans are showering the couple with loads of wishes, and the video has received an overwhelming response with some hours of its release.

Take a look at Ravi and Sargun's song here:

Have you heard toxic yet? How did you find the song? Did you like Ravi and Sargun sharing screen again after such a long gap? Do you want to see them onscreen more often? Let us know in the comment section below.

