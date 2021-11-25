Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta unleash their inner child as they go down a slide in park

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are among the most popular as well as a highly loved couples of the television industry. They share great chemistry on screen as well as off-screen. The couple often goes on trips together and share pictures of themselves on social media. In the recent video shared by Ravi Dubey, he is seen with his beautiful wifey Sargun Mehta, in a park as they enjoy on a swing.

In the video, Ravi and Sargun are seen enjoying themselves on a kids' slide. The couple is seen dressed in traditional outfits. Sargun has sported a silk designer suit and Ravi had sported a blue kurta and pajamas. It is seen that Sargun is sitting on the slide and Ravi comes from behind and pushes her down the slide. She makes a cute angry face, so Ravi also came down the slide and kissed her on the cheek.

See video here- CLICK

The actor had recently opened up on his marriage with HT, as he said, “Us getting into a relationship was organic, and so was getting married. These are not things that you strategize. Marriages are the most fantastic institution. Aaap beeti bataun toh humein yeh phali thi, hai aur rahegi (we prospered from it before, do now and will in the future too).” He also talked about having kids, “The moment we see a couple happy for something, our first instinct is to go in that direction. There are a billion reasons we have been ecstatic in the eight years of our marriage. Very seldom this thought of going the family way has crossed our minds. There is no such plan, I don’t see it in the near future, and I don’t know, even in the further future. We are going organically.”



Also read- Ravi Dubey on speculations of going family way: ‘There is no such plan, I don’t see it in the near future’