Ravi Dubey meets Shashi Tharoor: Lucky to be engaged in conversations that truly expanded my horizons; See PIC

Television actor Ravi Dubey has impressed viewers with his performances on the small screen. And recently, he reportedly became the first television actor to be invited by an UN-backed institution to be part of a panel discussion with Shashi Tharoor and Suresh Prabhu, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, at a celebratory ceremony, recently held in Mumbai. The panel members talked about the ‘Idea of India’, and Ravi took to social media to share his experience on the same.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi posted a picture with MP Shashi Tharoor from the day of the aforementioned event. Ravi and Tharoor can be seen standing beside each other in their formals, as they smile at the camera. Posting the picture, Ravi wrote a caption to share his experience of being a moderator on the panel. He wrote, “There are days when you just want to absorb the energy in the room, this independence day was one such day … was lucky to be engaged in conversations that truly expanded my horizons, a panel discussion followed by the most graceful and insightful debate between @shashitharoor ji and @sureshpprabhu ji on the ‘idea of india’…@shashitharoor @sureshpprabhu @iimunofficial @rishabhshah2012”.

Have a look at Ravi’s Instagram post here:

In a few hours after Ravi posted the picture featuring himself and Tharoor, friends and fans flooded the comments section with love and words of appreciation for the actor. Actor Asha Negi commented, ‘So proud!’, while Naakul Mehta wrote, ‘Best!’. Rishabh Shah’s comment read, “A moderator who pulled an all nighter to prepare himself! Seamlessly navigated it! So delighted to meet a superstar with a conscience @ravidubey2312”.